South Warrnambool co-captain Harry Lee says focus is on playing own game in Good Friday match against Koroit

By Meg Saultry
Updated April 5 2023 - 8:10pm, first published 8:00pm
South Warrnambool co-captain Harry Lee says his group is focused on playing its own style of game against Koroit on Friday. File picture
South Warrnambool co-captain Harry Lee says the Roosters' three big off-season recruits had fitted in seamlessly, as the club prepares for its popular Good Friday clash against Koroit.

