South Warrnambool co-captain Harry Lee says the Roosters' three big off-season recruits had fitted in seamlessly, as the club prepares for its popular Good Friday clash against Koroit.
Lee said the inclusion of Dan Nicholson, Jeremy Mugavin and Paddy Anderson - with the latter returning after a season at Warrnambool - had complemented the playing group.
"With Dan and Jez, just a bit of older heads, their knowledge of the game, that's been fantastic," Lee said. "And Paddy Anderson, obviously his best mates are all at the club, it's great to get him and his family back in the Roosters colours. They've all slotted in perfectly, they understand our game plan already and want to play it."
Nicholson took up a forward-mid role in the Roosters' opening round win against Port Fairy, while Mugavin and Anderson add to a new-look back-line.
"Paddy's got a new role, and he's absolutely relishing it at the moment," Lee said of Anderson's move from forward to defence."He's setting us up with his kicking ability."
Lee, a key defender, is pleased with how the back six is gelling with Mugavin and Anderson in the mix.
"It's been great, obviously just been willing to learn and understand what our game plan is, because it's slightly different to what Paddy would have played before," Lee said. "And same as Jez, he hasn't really played this sort of role for his (former) club at Uni Blues. I can't fault anything those two have done, they've just understood the game plan and gone to work with it."
The skipper was pleased with his team's endeavour in its 53-point win against the Seagulls on Saturday, along with their ability to play a selfless team-brand of football.
Explaining his side was "pretty filthy" after their preliminary final exit last year, Lee isn't shy about their aspirations to go one better and make this year's grand final. He said playing Good Friday clashes against Koroit were a fantastic opportunity for his playing group early in the season.
"With where Koroit have been for the last, you'd say best in a decade... it's just great to be able to play someone like that on a day with a full packed house," he said.
He said the Roosters would remain respectful of Koroit's pedigree, despite the reigning premier's round one loss to Cobden.
"You've got to take them (Saints) all with respect, because they are all dangerous," he said. "We're going to be wary of them but focus on playing our game and hope that's good enough to get the job done on the weekend."
Meanwhile, Koroit senior coach Chris McLaren is confident his side can rebound from its round one loss.
"Everyone sees South Warrnambool as the strongest team this year," he said. "We're a much different team in terms of experience and age this year. I think the way we played in the first half (against Cobden) showed we're not too far away from that."
South Warrnambool forward Jack Dye has been named to return for the Roosters' Good Friday clash against Koroit.
Dye was unavailable last week, with Xavier Farley coming out of the line-up. Koroit could have up to three ins for the Victoria Park clash. Jyron Neave, Jake McCosh and recruit Nathan Rentsch are among an extended squad.
Koroit
B: C.Nagorcka, J. Block, W. Petersen.HB: J. Whitehead, T. Mckenry, T. Martin. C: T.Baulch, A. Pulling, L. Hoy.HF: W. Couch, J. Mcinerney, P. O'Sullivan. F: T. Hines, D.Mooney, J. Lloyd.R: M. Petersen, T. Waterson, W. Black.Int: F. Robb, C. O'Donnell, K.Moloney. Emg: J. Neave, N. Rentsch, J. McCosh.
South Warrnambool
B: H. Lee, R. Henderson, I.Thomas.HB: O. Bridgewater, J. Saunders, S. Thompson.C: J. Dye, M.McCluggage, J. Maher.HF: M. Irving, S. Beks, N. Thompson.F: B. Rantall, J. Mugavin, F.Wilkinson.R: S. Kelly, J. Henderson, P. Anderson.Int: D. Nicholson, T. Williamson, W.White, S. Lenehan.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
