Portland's Jenna-May Bristow has been called up for Greater Western Victoria Rebels' Easter double-header under lights on Thursday.
The Rebels' girls squad will be out for redemption against Geelong Falcons at Wendouree's CE Brown Reserve on Thursday, after losing to the Falcons by nine points in its season-opener last month.
The Sally Riley-coached team has won its last two games over Bendigo Pioneers and Gippsland.
Bristow, 18, made her Coates Talent League debut back in round one. She joins Penshurst's Jessica Rentsch and Warrnambool's Alysha Ralston in the team, with the latter two holding their spot in the line-up for a fourth-straight round.
Talent Operations Lead Brooke Brown said the playing group had enjoyed a "great deal" of development since their round one contest against the Falcons.
"The last two weeks has seen a lot of learning and a great amount of growth," Brown said. "Our round one game was the first time the girls had ever played together as a group."
"Each week I am seeing a new area of growth with our girls."
Thursday's match, which will be a double-header alongside the Rebels' boys team, is the last game before the league breaks for more than a month. Players will re-engage with their community clubs.
The Rebels will return for a May 20 game against the Gold Coast Suns.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
