The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Portland's Jenna Bristow returns to GWV Rebels line-up for round four of Coates Talent League

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated April 4 2023 - 7:42pm, first published 7:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Alysha Ralston (second from left) and Penshurst's Jessica Rentsch (middle) have played every GWV Rebels game thus far this season. Picture by Adam Trafford
Warrnambool's Alysha Ralston (second from left) and Penshurst's Jessica Rentsch (middle) have played every GWV Rebels game thus far this season. Picture by Adam Trafford

Portland's Jenna-May Bristow has been called up for Greater Western Victoria Rebels' Easter double-header under lights on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.