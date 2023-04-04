'Lucky escape' from 100km/h crash

The occupants of two utes were lucky to escape with minor injuries after one doing a U-turn was T-boned at 100km/h near Ellerslie on Tuesday.
The accident happened about 1.55pm and both drivers and a passenger were taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital for observation and assessment.
Acting Sergeant Mel Gray, of Terang police, said it appeared they all escaped with minor injuries.
"It definitely could have been a lot worse," she said.
"They're very lucky they've come off with minor injuries."
Acting Sergeant Gray said both vehicles were headed north towards Mortake when one decided to do a U-turn about 5km north of Ellerslie on Tuesday April 4, 2023.
The vehicle travelling behind had no where to go and T-boned the vehicle, she said.
The vehicles were extensively damaged and had to be towed from the scene.
The female driver, 38, of one vehicle was from Colac area, and the 40-year-old female driver and 62-year-old female passenger were from Ballarat.
Acting Sergeant Gray said the incident followed a crash in Terang about 12.55pm Tuesday where a 62-year-old driver mounted a traffic island and sign near where workers had been cutting down trees on Mary Bradshaw Avenue.
She said the driver was shaken but uninjured, but it was another timely reminder for drivers to pay attention to the roads.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.