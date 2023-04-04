The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

'Lucky escape' from 100km/h crash near Ellerslie

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated April 4 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 5:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Lucky escape' from 100km/h crash
'Lucky escape' from 100km/h crash

The occupants of two utes were lucky to escape with minor injuries after one doing a U-turn was T-boned at 100km/h near Ellerslie on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.