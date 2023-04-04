Corangamite Shire may soon be split into seven single-councillor wards as part of a compulsory electoral structural overhaul.
Councillors unanimously voted in favour of the proposed model - one of three put forward by the Electoral Representation Advisory Panel - at a special council meeting on Tuesday night.
Under that option the central ward would be split, with a new west ward centred around Terang and Noorat and the remainder split into west-central and east-central wards.
Camperdown would host the dividing line for the latter wards, bisected along the Camperdown-Cobden Road and Princes Highway, with all of the town south of the highway and west of the road situated in the west-central ward.
While councillors voted in favour of the change, the council will ask the state government to let it keep Terang and Noorat in the same ward.
The changes were necessitated by reforms to the Local Government Act 2020 which made the shire's mixed system - composed of four single-member wards and a larger three-member central ward - non-compliant.
Deputy mayor Geraldine Conheady said while the council was reluctant to make any changes, the selected option was "as close to the (current) model as possible".
"I believe the ward structure in Corangamite has served our communities very effectively over many local government terms," she said.
"We are a high-performing council which has been evidenced by our high LJ performance indicators over several terms of council.
"I note in the VEC remarks that they appear concerned by our level of uncontested elections in some wards, but I don't believe that has prevented new candidates from stepping forward.
"After each general election, we have new councillors at our table. This council has five new faces, the previous council had four so it certainly hasn't affected any diversity in the councillors sitting at the table for a term.
"I believe the ward structure with seven councillors has been very good for Corangamite and that's the feedback I've been getting from people in the community that I've spoken to and who've approached me about this change.
"The councillors are more connected with their communities and have a deeper knowledge of their communities and their aspirations and that has led to more positive outcomes in our shire.
"I don't think this effectiveness can be achieved by an unstructured model which is why I think the system of seven councillors, one per ward, is something we need to remain with because it's working so well in Corangamite.
"We do have a lot of diversity in our towns, in industry and community need and our ward structure is according to common interest, industry and key infrastructure related to those communites and that is working well.
"I think we need to stay as close to that model as possible and while model three is offering that, it needs a little bit of tweaking to bring Noorat and Terang into the same ward, preferably Glenormiston too.
"Noorat and Terang more or less work as a single community so they'd be far better served as a single ward."
South-west ward councillor Kate Makin agreed.
"If it's not broke, don't fix it," she said.
"The system we've got works for us. We know our communities, what they want, they can get hold of us quite easily and tell us what their needs are.
"We didn't ask for this review to happen, but it's costing us some money to do it."
The panel will release its final decision on May 17.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
