The Standard
Corangamite Shire councillors vote in favour of electoral structure with seven single-councillor wards

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated April 4 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 5:40pm
Corangamite Shire councillors have voted unanimously in favour of a single-councillor ward system most similar to the existing model.
Corangamite Shire may soon be split into seven single-councillor wards as part of a compulsory electoral structural overhaul.

Local News

