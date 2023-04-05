A series of questions about the possibility of an art gallery at Cannon Hill prompted Warrnambool's mayor to address the "saga" urging the community not to buy into "innuendo and mistruths".
Opponents of an art gallery at Cannon Hill attended Monday's public council meeting to submit public questions.
In response, mayor Debbie Arnott said she wanted to make comment about the art gallery "saga".
"And it has turned into quite a saga within the community which is a real shame because at this stage, this very, very early stage it is only an investigation," she said.
"That's it. There has been no decision made. I would strongly urge the public to allow the process to evolve. Please don't buy into innuendo and mistruth.
"There has been no decision at this stage."
Opponent and one of the organisers of a petition against the use of the site that attracted about 5000 signatures, Ray Lougheed, raised the prospect of levelling off Cannon Hill for a new gallery.
"Prior to building an art gallery, what contingency plans have been put in place should any caves, crevices or faults be found in the underlying sandstone?" he asked
"Have these very likely cost blowouts been included in the stated $40 million building costs?"
The council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said geological surveys of Cannon Hill had not been completed.
"If the business case finds that a new art gallery at Cannon Hill is something that the council wishes to continue with ... it would be necessary for the council to include and undertake geological surveys," he said.
Mr Mason said preliminary costings in the feasibility study had only been done at a "very high level" and while it included some contingency costs, it hadn't accounted for escalation of construction costs or impact of geotechnical work.
"These factors would need to go into an updated business case and costings again if council chose to proceed at this site," he said.
But Mr Mason pointed out a number of times that no decision had been made and the council was still in a preliminary phase.
In response to a question from opponent Brian Guyett about why a greenfields site was not considered when looking for a new art gallery site, Mr Mason said several greenfields sites had been considered but none were included. "The basis for that was galleries are most successful when located within close proximity to other cultural and tourism attractions to maximise visitation," he said.
Mr Mason also said in response to another question a consultation and community engagement plan would form part of any proposal going forward.
A business case is under way into the potential of a new art gallery at Cannon Hill - something a feasibility study said could cost $40 million. Councillors have been briefed on the business case and have sought more information.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
