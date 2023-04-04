The Standard
Adam Dowie, Chris McLaren praise new Carlton AFL Women's coach Mat Buck's ability to lead

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated April 4 2023 - 7:49pm, first published 5:55pm
Former south-west footballer Mat Buck has been appointed Carlton's AFL Women's coach. Picture by Julian Wallace/Carlton FC
Former south-west footballer Mat Buck has been appointed Carlton's AFL Women's coach. Picture by Julian Wallace/Carlton FC

Two of the Hampden league's most successful coaches believe Mat Buck ticks all the boxes as a head coach in the AFL system, following Buck's appointment as Carlton's AFL Women's head coach on Tuesday.

