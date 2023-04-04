A woman at school pick-up has had a lucky escape, narrowly avoiding being hit by a runaway truck near Terang College's Princes Highway campus.
The incident happened as parents and guardians waited to collect their children from the P-4 campus at the end of the school day on Tuesday, April 4, about 3.20pm.
A mum, who wished to remain anonymous, said the school bell had just rung and the parents were waiting inside the school gates for the children when they heard a series of smashing noises.
"If it had have been another two minutes the kids would have been out there and cars and buses would have been going along the driveway," the mum said.
"There's only one way in and one way out of the school."
Her mother-in-law was waiting in the car, which was parked parallel to the highway, when she saw the truck on the road.
She said she initially thought the truck was doing an "awkward u-turn".
It was when the truck hit a signpost and kept coming towards the parked cars that she realised there was no one behind the wheel, with it hitting the car next to hers.
"I jumped out of the car and told the woman next to me to get out," the grandmother said.
"It spun the woman's car around. It swiped it and the truck kept rolling and hit the shelter shed.
"The lady just got out in time. She was a very, very lucky lady."
The grandmother said while it had "made a mess" out of the shed, it could have been a lot worse.
"The buses were ready to leave," the grandmother said.
"It was lucky no buses had left. It could have cleaned up a school bus or cars on the highway."
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics attended but no emergency treatment or transport was required.
A CFA spokesman said the Terang unit attended the incident where a truck rolled across the highway down an embankment before hitting a car.
The truck then hit a shed on the school grounds.
"There was no-one trapped and there was no fuel leaking," the spokesman said.
The incident was marked under control in less than 10 minutes.
Police also attended.
The State Emergency Services was called to the incident but was not required as there was no entrapment.
The school was contacted but did not wish to comment.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021.
