The Warrnambool Library is helping people from non-English speaking backgrounds learn the language through conversation.
Xin Nguyen from Vietnam said learning the language was boosting her confidence.
"I was shy but now I'm better," she said.
Kerrie Nicholson from the Warrnambool City Council said the conversation circles had seen a recent surge in participation.
"We started this program almost two years ago and it's just built from there," she said
"Our recent groups have really developed, the last session had over 15 participants.
"The point of the program is about aiding in social connection. It's about being able to communicate and help people feel a part of the community."
English conversation circles run from 1-2pm on the third Tuesday of the month and every Saturday.
The sessions aim to help participants practice their conversational English in an informal and relaxed setting.
Volunteer Marie Van Ravesteyn said she admired what had been achieved with the program.
"I've really made solid connections with some of the participants, to the extent that we meet outside of the program now," she said.
Volunteer Julie Birch said the program attracted people from all around the world.
"In the class, there's many different nationalities," she said.
"We have students from Thailand, Ukraine, India, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Indonesia and East Timor."
Ping He from China and Tran Thi Qui Binh from Vietnam said they were scared to speak English before starting the program.
"I get better and I feel better," Ms Binh said.
The next session will start at 1pm on Saturday, April 15.
