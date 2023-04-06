Concerns about the lack of bus shelters in Warrnambool, and the need to upgrade those the city does have, were aired at a council meeting this week.
A member of the public asked the council when more bus shelters would be erected in the city, noting there were none at bus stops near Warrnambool Primary School.
"This is just one example of the lack of bus shelters," the concerned resident said during public question time at the ordinary council meeting.
"Warrnambool certainly needs more bus shelters to protect people of all ages against the cold rainy days.
"Why are the few bus shelters we do have not maintained?"
In response, the council's acting chief executive officer Andrew Mason said it was not responsible for the provision of bus shelters which was the responsibility of Public Transport Victoria.
And for that reason, the council did not budget for the maintenance of the bus shelters, Mr Mason said.
"That being said, council is in fact meeting in the next fortnight with Public Transport Victoria representatives to negotiate the replacement of some bus shelters and discuss maintenance issues," he said.
Mr Mason said council staff would raise the issue with PTV representatives about the provision of bus shelters.
"We will continue to advocate for what we see is an important need," he said.
Warrnambool Bus Lines managing director Sam Lucas said there had been discussions about the replacement of some of the bus shelters and stops that already formed part of the network.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
