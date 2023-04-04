The Standard
Road police Operation Nexus will begin on south-west roads ahead of Easter long weekend

By Jessica Greenan
Updated April 5 2023 - 1:47pm, first published 9:00am
South-west police road safety adviser Acting Senior Sergeant Craig Merry has urged motorists to take care this Easter weekend.
Police are warning motorists to follow road rules over the Easter Weekend or get caught with the looming "high-risk period" triggering a statewide policing operation.

