Police are warning motorists to follow road rules over the Easter Weekend or get caught with the looming "high-risk period" triggering a statewide policing operation.
South-west police road safety adviser Acting Senior Sergeant Craig Merry said all available police resources would hit the roads on Thursday as part of Operation Nexus, a five-day statewide road policing operation.
"Police will be out in force. They will be highly visible, actively enforcing road rules and will be focusing on speed, impaired driving, fatigue, distraction and seatbelt non-compliance," he said.
"The key message is for road users to drive safely, take their time, have regular breaks, not be distracted and have a safe holiday.
"It's a high-risk period."
Operation Nexus will be launched at midnight on Thursday and will end at the same time on Monday.
It comes as the region recorded its sixth death for 2023 on south-west roads last week compared to two in the same period in 2022.
Victoria Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Justin Goldsmith last month said more than 75 per cent of fatal collisions this year had happened on rural Victorian roads.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
