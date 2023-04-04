Shane, you took over the role as president of the Hampden Football Netball League last year and are still in the position in 2023. We've had one round of HFNL footy we're you pleased with how the opening round went?
We were pretty happy. Clubs have reported good crowd numbers which is a real positive. There's a lot of excitement around the clubs which is great. The HFNL is like everyone else, it had to endure a lot of pain on the back of COVID. We're just glad that's behind us now.
Would it be fair to say Shane that the HFNL faces some major challenges going forward?
I'm sure your right. We've got a lot of different issues on our plate but so have other football leagues around the state and for that point I would say around Australia. Speaking about our area it appears the demographics are just not there to sustain all the clubs.
The population and interest from young people to play footy is just not there. Young people have different interests now compared to say ten-years ago when they focused on footy in the winter and cricket in the summer. Clubs are struggling to fill sides. We got through Saturday because it was the first round of the season and everyone was enthusiastic but in the back of my mind is how we'll go in the middle of June or July when sides are getting well and truly beaten. I think that's when we'll see how well we're really going.
I think there is no other option but for clubs to amalgamate. There have already been some clubs that have amalgamated but it may be now for three or four clubs to amalgamate. We've watched in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association how a few sides amalgamated in the off-season because of a shortage of players and volunteers. History shows that has happened with clubs previously.
I fully understand clubs don't want to amalgamate for obvious reasons but we're also pushing our volunteer base to the limits. We've got an ageing population and the volunteers are the backbone of any club but unfortunately the numbers of volunteers are starting to thin out.
Is the HFNL in discussions with other groups regarding the long term future of footy in this region?
Yes. We've had various discussions with various groups. The Warrnambool and District Football Netball League is well aware of the situation and so is the AFL. WDFNL president Kylie Murphy and her committee have been great to work with to discuss the issues. The HFNL is putting in a lot of hard work behind the scenes to get things in place for the future and so is the WDFNL. We hope later in the year we'll be able to air our ideas and thoughts to the public.
Where did your footy journey begin?
I played junior footy for St Johns in Warrnambool before going out to Lismore to play juniors and then I came back to play juniors with Russell's Creek. The reason we moved around when we were young was because dad was a shearer. I played under 18s at Warrnambool under Neil Bourke who was the coach. Neil was passionate and loved his footy.
I then moved to Melbourne for four years to study physical education and I played with Monash in the amateurs. I got a job at Derrinallum Secondary College and played with Lismore when they won the premiership under Kevin McVilly. I had three years with Lismore before playing with Camperdown and I coached the under 18 side. I was then asked to coach Derrinallum and I did that for four years.
My playing career was halted for nearly two years up after I broke two bones in my right ankle and I also dislocated my ankle. The incident was caused by a random tackle. I came back as the president at Derrinallum. Paul Wareham took us to a flag and unfortunately I injured my hamstring two weeks before the finals. I had a stint helping out with the coaching at the Geelong Falcons and the got a role as an assistant coach at Koroit in 2005. I was an assistant there when they won the flag under Andrew Foster in 2007. My career as a coach in the HFNL took a turn for the better in 2008.
Where did your coaching journey go in 2008?
I got the senior job at Port Fairy. I was sad to have left Koroit but I really enjoyed my four years as senior coach with Port Fairy. We lost some very good players including Trinity Handley, Rory Mansell, Herb Barlow, Tim Sheldon and Peter Jelbart for various reasons in 2010 and it's hard to replace players of that calibre.
After my time with Port Fairy I took over as the coach at Terang-Mortlake for two seasons and then I was appointed as the joint senior coach with Shane Quick at Nirranda.
We held that role for 2016,17, 18 and 19 and in those four years we were fortunate enough to win two flags.
It was a very rewarding time to be part of those premiership wins with Nirranda as it broke a long drought for the club.
I decided to spent a bit of time away from footy after those four years at Nirranda before Winis Imbi asked me to help him at Port Fairy. The two years at Port Fairy were impacted with COVID and then I was asked if I was interested in taking over as the president of the HFNL in 2022. It's been an enjoyable job but very demanding. It's taken more time than I first thought it would but it's made easier because we've got a hard-working committee.
