The population and interest from young people to play footy is just not there. Young people have different interests now compared to say ten-years ago when they focused on footy in the winter and cricket in the summer. Clubs are struggling to fill sides. We got through Saturday because it was the first round of the season and everyone was enthusiastic but in the back of my mind is how we'll go in the middle of June or July when sides are getting well and truly beaten. I think that's when we'll see how well we're really going.

