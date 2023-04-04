The Standard
South Warrnambool draft prospect Luamon Lual named in AFL's Multicultural Academy intake for season 2023

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated April 4 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 2:00pm
South Warrnambool's Luamon Lual has been named in the AFL's Multicultural Academy. Picture by Kate Healy
Emerging South Warrnambool draft prospect Luamon Lual has been named in the AFL's Multicultural Academy intake for 2023, with the teenage speedster hoping to further put his name up in lights.

