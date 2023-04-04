Emerging South Warrnambool draft prospect Luamon Lual has been named in the AFL's Multicultural Academy intake for 2023, with the teenage speedster hoping to further put his name up in lights.
The highly-touted Greater Western Victoria Rebels rebounding defender-winger has started the Coates Talent League season in fine form and is one to watch this season ahead of the national championships where it's expected he will be one of the leaders of the Vic Country squad.
Participants selected in the AFL Diversity Academies are aged between 16 to 18 and have one parent born outside Australia and feature many of the players who were part of last year's Flying Boomerangs and World Team boys programs.
The academy will provide a platform for participants to develop on and off the field in order to get players ready by the time they reach draft age.
AFL national diversity talent manager Pauly Vandenbergh said the diversity academies provided a terrific "platform" for talented boys and girls footballers to gain assistance in their development.
"The AFL Diversity Academies provide a platform where our participants can obtain extra assistance in developing on and off the football field," he said.
"We want to reduce the development gap between Indigenous and Multicultural players and non-Indigenous and Multicultural players by the time they reach their draft age.
"The AFL Diversity Academies feature talented young athletes from each state and territory, with the program providing the opportunity for participants to excel in football, culture, leadership and wellbeing.
"The purpose of the program is to increase football skills, provide a culturally safe place to practice and learn culture, establish positive routines, build confidence and create purpose and passion."
Lual's Rebels' boys team take on Geelong Falcons away from home on Thursday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.