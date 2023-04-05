Emergency service personnel will have their lights and sirens on this Good Friday as they collect money for a worthy cause.
Warrnambool Fire Brigade Third Lieutenant Aaron Broderick said the Country Fire Authority was banding together with the State Emergency Service and Fire Rescue Victoria to collect money for The Good Friday Appeal.
The money raised goes towards The Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne.
"We're looking to have sirens and money collection starting from 8.30am," Third Lieutenant Broderick said.
He said about eight fire vehicles would drive around the city for several hours with volunteers to collect donations.
"Please think about the kids on the day and donate money on the day if you can," Third Lieutenant Broderick said.
Elsewhere in the region two south-west residents are chopping their locks off for the charity. Mortlake student Will Cameron will have his mullet shaved off at St Colman's Parish Primary at 12.30pm.
He is honouring his seven-month old cousin, Jacob, who has spent much of his life being treated at the hospital after being diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy.
In Hamilton, Jye Irving will have his hair and beard shaved off at The Cally at 7.30pm, which he has grown over the past four years.
The hair will be donated to Wigs 4 Kids, who support children with cancer.
Three of Mr Irving's cousins have been patients at the hospital.
The public is welcome to attend both events.
The Macarthur community will also hold a fundraiser at the recreation reserve with a tea at 6pm and auction from 8pm.
Since 2013 the community has raised $188,942, and it is aiming to hit the $200,000 mark this year.
In 2022 Macarthur and District contributed $35,247, a record for the small town.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
