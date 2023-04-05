MUSIC: Kids With Capes, Convict Class and Ruby McKenna, Rafferty's Tavern, doors 8pm, music 8.30pm-11.30pm.
CARNIVAL: Family Carnival on Tour, Pertobe Road, Warrnambool, Thursday to Monday, 6pm-late.
FUNDRAISERS: For The Royal Children's Hospital, Melbourne's Good Friday Appeal, Music By The Lake, Lake Purrumbete Holiday Park, from noon. Mullet shave, St Colman's Parish Primary, Mortlake, 12.30pm. Head and beard shave, The Cally Hamilton, 7.30pm. Community tea and auction, Macarthur Recreation Reserve, dinner from 6pm, auction from 8pm.
EASTER: Way of the Cross Walk, Cannon Hill to Lake Pertobe, starts at Cannon Hill at 11am.
FOOTBALL: Hampden league, Koroit v South Warrnambool, at Victoria Park from 2pm. Warrnambool and District league, Old Collegians v Merrivale, at Davidson Oval from 2.20pm.
YACHTS: Melbourne to Port Fairy, visible from Warrnambool's breakwater on Saturday and the Moyne River and East Beach throughout the day. Viewings of the boats at the wharf, Port Fairy at night. The yachts will leave for Melbourne mid-Sunday morning.
EXHIBITION: Ruminations opens, Warrnambool Art Gallery, runs until July 2.
MUSIC: Lakes and Craters Band and Warrnambool City Band, BYO lunch and chairs, Lake Pertobe, 11am-1.30pm. BeeGees Revival tribute show, The Star of the West Hotel, Port Fairy, 5pm-10pm.
EASTER: Egg hunt, music activities and live music, Berry World, Timboon, 1pm-4pm. Artillery display, Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village, 1.30pm. Port Fairy-Belfast Lions Club Easter Fair and car boot sale, opposite Railway Place, from 9am. Activities and music, Fiddlers Green, Port Fairy, 10am-late.
MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market, Railway Place, 9am-1pm.
MUSIC: Spinning Barflies (formerly Mark and Gonz and Al), Hotel Warrnambool, 3pm-6pm.
SPEEDWAY: Sprintcar Easter Trail and fireworks, Premier Speedway, Allansford, gates 3pm, racing from 5pm-10.30pm.
EASTER: Combined churches Easter sunrise service, Cannon Hill, 6.30am. Cobden Mini Golf Course and Cobden Miniature Railway Park, 11am-4pm, Easter bunny visit 2.30pm.
MARKET: Market Square, Mortlake, 9am-1pm.
BOWLS: Ian Hatfield Perpetual Cup Day, Warrnambool Bowls Club, from 10am.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
