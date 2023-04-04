The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Firewood collection areas open across region

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated April 4 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Easter a time to collect firewood for winter energy
Easter a time to collect firewood for winter energy

Thousands of people will flock to the regions for a traditional Easter camping getaway this long weekend, with some taking the opportunity to collect firewood for the upcoming winter season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.