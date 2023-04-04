Easter a time to collect firewood for winter energy

Thousands of people will flock to the regions for a traditional Easter camping getaway this long weekend, with some taking the opportunity to collect firewood for the upcoming winter season.
As the weather cools and people start lighting their wood fires, the public are reminded domestic firewood collection is only allowed in designated areas.
Firewood collection is permitted during two statewide seasons, one in autumn which is open now until June 30, and one in spring.
Across the Barwon South West region there are 15 firewood collection areas available. These include 10 in the far south-west and five in the Otways.
Across the Grampians region there are 32 sites. New firewood collection areas may also open throughout the season.
Designated collection areas are signposted with a domestic firewood collection sign and indicated on a map.
Access may be disrupted at short notice due to planned burning or other forest management operations.
Collection limits of two cubic metres per person per day and a total of 16 cubic metres per household per financial year apply.
Due to firewood being in short supply and some households in regional areas relying on firewood for winter energy, the limit is designed to prevent households stockpiling large volumes from public land.
Infringement notices are issued for offences including taking more than the daily limit, cutting or taking firewood from a state forest outside a designated collection area, bringing in heavy vehicles or machinery, collecting firewood within 20 metres of a watercourse, falling live or dead standing trees, cutting or taking a visibly hollow log or log growing moss or fungi and driving off formed roads or tracks.
People who collect outside the designated areas or take more than the maximum allowable firewood amounts face significant fines or one year imprisonment.
To report suspected illegal firewood collection call 136 186.
For more information and locations go to ffm.vic.gov.au/firewood/find-a-firewood-collection-area
