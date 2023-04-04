Warrnambool City councillors have expressed disappointment it has taken so long to find out about an inspectorate letter, and that recommendations hadn't yet been enacted.
The local government inspectorate investigation was sparked by four separate complaints into the reappointment of former community development director Vikki King during a time she had also stepped up to fill the acting chief executive officer position in 2020 after Peter Schneider's controversial sacking.
Acting on advice, Ms King had delegated CEO powers to a staff member in order for her to be reappointed to the director position when her five-year contract was due to expire.
The Supreme Court later reinstated Mr Schneider to his old job in 2021.
Cr Max Taylor said it was proper and correct from a governance and transparency perspective the letter be tabled following the investigation that concluded no unlawful activities and no breach of the Local Government Act had occurred.
He said recommendations in relation to policy and process were not unreasonable.
Cr Vicki Jellie said the letter, addressed by email directly to the then chief executive officer Mr Schneider, was to table the inspectorate's recommendations at the next open council meeting.
"This was an administrative task that was obviously never carried out, disappointingly," she said.
Cr Jellie thanked the diligent audit and risk committee and the current chief executive Andrew Mason for bringing it to their attention.
"I'm pleased that it will now be dealt with in accordance with the local government inspectorate recommendation," she said.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said it was clear various occurrences were made during that period that, although legal, were not necessarily right.
"It's very important therefore that the recommendations of the inspectorate are implemented to make sure those kind of wrongs do no occur again," he said.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said there were some important implications on council to take note of.
Cr Paspaliaris said it was also disappointing the letter hadn't been acted upon or brought to a council meeting as per instructions, leaving gaps in the strengthening of policy.
Cr Ben Blain also expressed disappointment it had taken until now for the letter to finally be presented.
"Being part of an open and transparent council is the reason why it should have been presented nearly a year ago," he said.
Cr Blain said it was a situation that had probably never arisen before in local government.
"Look, to be honest the way that it was written, it wasn't unlawful. Everyone did the best they could at the time," he said.
"I'm happy to see that this finally in the public domain. I'm sure everyone else can cast their own view on what they actually think it means."
Mayor Debbie Arnott said the four recommendations which related to policy and process would be actioned.
"The final recommendation was for this letter to be tabled which is finally happening now, and it is unfortunate that this has been neglected by the previous CEO and actions not implemented sooner," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.