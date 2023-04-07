Amazing views from waterfront location | House of the Week

"A unique and timeless residence with breathtaking views," is how Charles Stewart selling agent Penny Adamson describes 36 Griffith Street in Port Fairy.
"It's so rare now for a home to come onto the market with ocean and river frontage," she says.
Boasting breathtaking views, absolute beach front location and private beach access, this property occupies about 1972 square metres of rare river to ocean frontage set in the very exclusive tea tree end of Port Fairy's dramatic and picturesque East Beach.
Presenting a timeless residence built with great foresight and a floor plan which has stood the test of time, effectively 36 Griffith Street offers two residences in one.
Two levels of expansive living capture enviable panoramic brilliance, with floor to ceiling window expanses framing tranquil beach front perfection from this commanding ocean front position, boasting one of Port Fairy's most tightly held precincts.
"Feedback from inspections has been very encouraging, our clients are so impressed with the home's functionality and features," Ms Adamson says.
"It's practically two residences in one, which appeals to generational family investors looking for an idyllic holiday home."
The property offers a very functional floor plan comprising open plan kitchen and extensive waterfront living on each level, where the architectural priority to maximise light and water front has been achieved with breathtaking success.
There are two king-sized master bedrooms with water views, each with their own ensuite and a large family bathroom and two further bedrooms on each level connected with a very expansive stair case and lift for convenience.
The home creates idyllic family living and offers the ultimate in indoor/outdoor entertaining options on each level.
Plus your own private beach access with garden and deck areas flowing to the crisp white sands of East Beach.
"This is a rare and unique opportunity to purchase a generational family holding," Ms Adamson says.
"It is an absolute privilege to present this landmark property to the market, of which our buyer enquiry has been strong from both the local and our regional Charles Stewart network."
The property also enjoys a natural setting with lawn expanse framing the home, with natural beachside easy care garden of minimal coastal plantings. An expansive three-car garage with ample room for additional storage adjoins the property.
