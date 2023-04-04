Former Hampden league coach Mathew Buck has been appointed Carlton's newest AFL Women's coach.
The former South Warrnambool coach takes over the top job from Daniel Hartford, who left Carlton after five seasons as its coach.
Buck, 38, is the second south-west coaching export to join the AFL Women's top coaching ranks, after Warrnambool-raised Nat Wood was appointed Essendon's inaugural coach last year.
Buck's role at Carlton will be full-time following a wide-ranging review commissioned by the club after a 2-2-6 record last season. Hartford held the role in a part-time capacity but couldn't commit to full-time.
The Blues are seeking to play their first final series since 2020, after previously making the grand final in 2019.
Buck was senior coach at South Warrnambool from 2016 to 2018, while he was an premiership assistant coach at Koroit under Adam Dowie.
Prior to his coaching career, Buck was a premiership player for Terang Mortlake in 2004, before spending close to a decade playing at North Warrnambool Eagles.
Buck joined Carlton as an assistant coach in 2021, where he worked alongside its former VFL coach and current Warrnambool mentor Dan O'Keefe. He was elevated to a senior assistant VFL coach last November.
Meanwhile, Branxholme export Georgia Clarke has landed at Essendon, where she'll team up with Wood.
Clarke signed with Essendon as a delisted free agent, after five seasons at Geelong.
More to come.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
