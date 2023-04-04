Returning Old Collegians defender Grace Bell didn't take long to find her feet against Allansford on Saturday, her first game of netball in 18 months.
Bell, who spent the 2022 Warrnambool and District league season travelling, earned best-on-court honours for the Warriors in their round one loss to Allansford.
She only arrived back home last week and had just two training sessions with the side prior to the game.
Warriors co-coach Jemmah Lambevski was thrilled to have the star wing-defence back at the club.
"She's had 12 months off netball and honestly looks like she hasn't had any time off at all," she said.
"She did not skip a beat on the weekend so that was really pleasing to see."
Lambevski said her and co-coach Bec Kavanagh were "super impressed" by Bell's showing, especially after she only met teammate Maddi Mutch on game-day.
The Warriors mentor said Bell's leadership, skill and ability to embrace any challenge asked of her, would be invaluable to the side going forward.
"For us its just that extra strength and you can give her any particular task whether it is on any opponent and she will take the opportunity with both hands and try and relish it," she said.
"She will definitely only keep improving and I think she'll be a real force to be reckoned with in that wing-defence role for us."
The Warriors ultimately lost 60-33 against the Cats on Saturday, with Lambevski describing it as a "baptism by fire". The Warriors coach, taking nothing away from Allansford's performance, said her team didn't play to its standard.
"Credit to Rachel (Mungean) and her girls, they certainly put out a brand of netball on the weekend that they should be really pleased with," she said.
"And not to discredit them at all but we played not the brand of netball that we wanted to play at all. It came away from everything we practised at training, we looked like a completely different side."
The side has a chance to redeem itself when it takes on Merrivale in their annual Good Friday clash.
The Tigers, last season's runners-up, will provide a stern test after their 22-point win over a much-improved Kolora Noorat.
Lambevski said the Warriors had "our work cut out for us", adding that it was about "slowly building into the season" for her side.
"We're excited about this weekend to be able to show Merrivale what we can do," Lambevski said. "Having two girls only meet for the first time on Saturday and then expecting them to go out and play a game of netball together is pretty hard.
"It'll be a slow and steady race for us and I'm certain that we've got the right talent, it's just bringing it all together at the right times."
