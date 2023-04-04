Hamilton's Raelene and Allan Hadden are giving back to a hospital in Melbourne after two generations of their family were treated at the facility.
This is their fourth year as the organisers of Hamilton Lions Club's Good Friday Appeal fundraiser for The Royal Children's Hospital.
This year's appeal is a collaborative effort between the Lions Club, the Country Fire Authority, State Emergency Services, Rotary, Hamilton Kangaroos Football Netball Club and 315 Australian Army Cadet Unit - Hamilton.
The couple's daughter Denise was four when she underwent treatment for a tumour at The Royal Children's Hospital in 1976. She was a patient at the hospital for the next four years.
The couple said medical professionals gave her a life expectancy of 10 - she died in 2016 aged 43.
Mrs Hadden said it was rewarding to give back to the children at the hospital through the appeal.
"The children's hospital, particularly when Denise was a patient, were absolutely fantastic," Mrs Hadden said.
"It's hard work, but at the end of the day you think 'you know, that was really well worth it'."
More than 30 years later, the Haddens' grandchildren were also patients at the hospital.
James, now aged 12, went to the hospital for digestion issues when he was one day old in 2010 and his sister, Bella, about five years later for testing when she wasn't talking.
Mr Hadden has also been associated with the hospital through his decades-long career as a paramedic.
Donations to the cause can be made by visiting the Hamilton Lions Club on Shakespeare Street on Friday, April 7, and at service stations.
For people not carrying cash, a QR code on the donation tins can be scanned to pay online, which will be added to the town's total. Money raised from a raffle and community barbecue will also be added.
Mr Hadden said he expected Hamilton and district to raise $50,000 this year, to top last year's total of $42,985.
Since 1931, more than $421 million has been raised country-wide through the appeal for the hospital, including research, equipment and technology, patient and family centred care programs and staff training.
