Community groups in Hamilton raising money for the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne

By Lillian Altman
Updated April 4 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 10:00am
Hamilton's Bella Hadden, with grandfather Allan, brother James, Denise (in the photograph), and grandmother Raelene. Picture by Sean McKenna
Hamilton's Raelene and Allan Hadden are giving back to a hospital in Melbourne after two generations of their family were treated at the facility.

