Red tape, windfarms and women in local government will be focuses for Moyne Shire Council mayor Karen Foster after she was appointed to a state government panel.
Cr Foster is one of 13 mayors across the state to be appointed to the Mayoral Advisory Panel which will provide advice directly to the Minister for Local Government Melissa Horne.
The panel was due to meet for the first time on Tuesday. Cr Foster said it would allow mayors to bring forward ideas and opportunities, and ways to improve the local government sector.
"I'm sure we'll all have a range of diverse views and experiences," she said.
Cr Foster said she was keen to talk about reducing red tape in planning.
"There are inconsistencies across the state, particularly around sea level rise and how we approach planning in the longer-term," she said.
The mayor has been in Western Australia and attended the Australian Coastal Councils Association forum which addressed the challenges councils along the country's coastline face when it comes to coastal hazards, sea level rise and protecting assets into the future.
"It's obviously a long-term proposition. I'd be really keen to explore how local and state governments can work together more collaboratively to have a more uniform and long-term approach to what we do," Cr Foster said.
She said she had met representatives from councils along the Bass Coast and along Australia's east coast who were having similar issues to Moyne.
"They face the same sorts of frustrations," Cr Foster said.
Maximising community investment by windfarm companies was also on the mayor's agenda.
"One of my big personal aspirations, as the only woman on our council, is to explore ways we can engage more women in local government," Cr Foster said.
She said it was an honour to be appointed to the panel and she looked forward to working closely with the minister and learning from the other mayors selected.
"The role of the panel is to provide advice directly to the minister on legislative, regulatory strategic and policy relating to local government," Cr Foster said.
"This will provide a unique chance to highlight the opportunities and the challenges the local government sector is facing directly with the minister.
"I am thrilled to be one of 13 mayors selected for the panel and will use the opportunity to raise critical issues our community is facing, while driving solutions and building important relationships with the other mayors and the minister."
Ms Horne said the panel played an integral role as an advisor on local government matters and community needs.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
