Cutting red tape on agenda for Moyne mayor after panel appointment

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated April 4 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 8:30am
Moyne mayor Karen Foster has been appointed to a state government panel on local government - one of 13 mayors on the panel. File picture
Red tape, windfarms and women in local government will be focuses for Moyne Shire Council mayor Karen Foster after she was appointed to a state government panel.

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

