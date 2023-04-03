Almost 200 property owners in Warrnambool have received letters about paying a new $400 fee for having short-term accommodation.
The letters were sent to 196 properties owners that were identified as being likely short-stay accommodation premises with registration and payment due next week on April 14.
The new rules came in after a council vote in February which introduced the local law in a bid to try and level the playing field with traditional holiday accommodation venues.
Mayor Debbie Arnott said owners who didn't receive a letter but operated short-stay accommodation premises were also required to register their property with the council under the new local laws.
A room rented out in a house for more than 30 consecutive days would not be classified as short-stay accommodation.
But a room or part of a house that was rented for short-stay accommodation for less than 30 consecutive days must be registered which included people who rented out their properties sporadically such as over the May Race Carnival and Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic.
While the council encouraged compliance, for those who fail to register or pay the $400 fee a first offence would likely attract a minimum of three penalty points - about $500.
"The local law allows for large fines for continued breaches," Cr Arnott said.
She said councils across Australia in tourism locations were grappling with the management of short-stay accommodation.
"While it is recognised that short-stay accommodation provides economic benefits there are also negative impacts such as the loss of long-term rentals and management of rubbish and amenity impacts," Cr Arnott said.
"Warrnambool City Council, along with other councils, is requiring short-stay accommodation businesses to be registered. This will allow better monitoring of impacts and recovery of some costs."
While neighbouring Moyne Shire Council is also grappling with housing shortage issues, mayor Karen Foster said it was not looking to introduce a special charge.
Cr Foster said the council had discussed and considered it but didn't have any plans for a specific charge.
"We did write to all of the property owners who don't reside in Moyne Shire... and appealed to their sense of community to consider releasing their property onto the longer-term market," she said. "It's a bit more complex we think. We're still looking at a whole range of different initiatives that we can try."
Cr Foster said in Port Fairy just under 50 per cent of the housing stock was short-term accommodation.
"It is a really big problem. Port Fairy in winter is often half-empty for that reason," she said.
"We would love to be able to understand what levers we can pull to try and encourage property owners to release their properties onto longer term rentals.
"But at this stage we've got no plans to introduce any special charges."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.