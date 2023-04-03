The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Time for Warrnambool short-term property owners to pay new $400 fee

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated April 4 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Airbnb and short-stay property owners in Warrnambool have received letters to pay a new $400 fee.
Airbnb and short-stay property owners in Warrnambool have received letters to pay a new $400 fee.

Almost 200 property owners in Warrnambool have received letters about paying a new $400 fee for having short-term accommodation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.