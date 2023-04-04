An annual holiday to Warrnambool is the inspiration for a new children's book about a seagull's adventure to Stingray Bay.
For years, Ballarat author Dave O'Neill has been holidaying in Warrnambool - a place where his mum grew up and his grandfather was the town's fire chief.
O'Neill said he had always had a bit of a way with words. "I could make people laugh and cry with my words," he said.
O'Neill said he used to write sports poetry and, during his career in media and communications when he worked with St Kilda Football Club, was able to put his skills to use in things like membership campaigns.
But when his daughter Stevie was born in 2020, her love of books inspired him to write his own. "After reading countless books I thought 'I can do this', so I had a go," O'Neill said.
Called The Seagull who Soared, the story is a reminder to ignore the voice of doubt and chase our dreams, no matter how big they are.
It was while on his annual holiday to Warrnambool in February last year O'Neill got the idea for his first book.
"We've spent plenty of time in Warrnambool. I met my wife 15 years ago and we started doing our annual holiday in Warrnambool," he said.
"We go every year and I've got two kids now."
O'Neill said his daughter, Stevie, loved coming to Warrnambool.
"The playgrounds are awesome and we go down onto Stingray Bay and chase seagulls and splash in the water," he said.
"We were sitting on the beach on Stingray Bay and I thought this is what the story should be about. It should be about the search for Stingray Bay.
"The story is about Stevie the seagull who lives at Torquay and dreams of adventure but doesn't quite have the nerve to take off."
The seagull summons the courage to pursue her dream of going to Warrnambool, and her journey takes her to Bells Beach, Anglesea, Lorne, Apollo Bay, the 12 Apostles and finally Warrnambool.
O'Neill said the response to the book had been amazing so far. He said he wanted to write something that resonated with readers, and it certainly had for his daughter.
"We were in Warrnambool this year, my little girl would see a seagull and she'd say 'there's Stevie'," O'Neill said.
The book - aimed at children between three and eight - arrived in Warrnambool's Collins Booksellers this week, and is also available online at Shawline Publishing.
On April 19, O'Neill will do a meet-the-author session at the Warrnambool library at 10am.
He will publish another book later in the year called Santa Skis the Murray.
"I'm a passionate Victorian and keen to keep writing stories that resonate with Victorian kids."
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
