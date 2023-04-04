Jaymie Finch is fuelled by the same fire as her Cobden teammates after losing a Geelong Football Netball League grand final in 2022.
Finch, who made her return for the reigning Hampden league grand finalists on Saturday, spent last year playing at Colac Tigers in the Geelong Football Netball League where she played in a losing B grade grand final. She has previously suffered open grand final losses at Camperdown and Cobden.
"That's the aim," Finch said after Saturday's round one win over Koroit. "You just want to get one (flag)."
The 2015 Hampden league best and fairest winner, who has re-joined Cobden alongside partner and Bombers' senior co-coach Brody Mahoney, said it felt good to be back at the club and reunite with sister Emily in their goal third.
"Obviously Emily is here and it's closer to home," Finch, 28, said. "I haven't played with Em in a little while. It felt really good and the connections were good, it flowed down the court."
Finch, who works as a paramedic, said the Bombers' round one win showed positive signs for the season ahead.
"There is players to come back in as well," Finch said. "It will be very competitive for the starting seven as well. It's an exciting year."
Goalie Molly Hutt is working her way back from an injury, while Amy Hammond, who Finch played with at Colac last season, is weeks away from having a child. Hammond, another former Hampden league best and fairest, is expected to be available later in the year in the lead-up to finals.
Finch said she had previously played with everyone except defender Sarah Moroney, though the pair are far from unfamiliar with each other.
"We're the same age so we did a lot of the academies and all that netball stuff coming up together, and we actually lived together at uni," Finch said. "We know each other pretty well but haven't actually played together for a season."
