Cobden Football Netball Club president James Green says the opportunity to engage with the local school community is vital to the future of the game in the region and for the club's participation numbers.
The Bombers made their way out to Cobden Primary School on Friday afternoon to present school kids with a free football in white, red and pink versions with the club logo on it to promote the game and encourage youngsters to take up the sport.
The initiative, funded by AFL Victoria through the Strategic Community Investment Fund, is aimed at providing financial assistance to help grow and diversify participation, grow and assist volunteer capacity and improve club environments and player experiences. It has been growing since outgoing AFL chief executive officer Gillon McLachlan announced the initiative as part of its strategic investment into community football.
It comes after Camperdown-raised, Ben Kavanagh, now head of AFL Victoria, at the recent Hampden league launch, stressed the importance of having a presence at every school in Victoria to help capture kids' attention from a young age and constantly evolve to reach a wider audience.
Alongside fellow club representatives Chris Walsh and Wayne Robertson, as well as AFL Western District regional manager Jason Muldoon, the youngsters enjoyed the chance to pick their very own footy and have a kick on the school oval and learn more about the game.
Green told The Standard getting into local schools and introducing the game to boys and girls was a major part in fostering healthy relationships with the football club.
"We're a community club and the smallest town in the (Hampden) league and we like to help each other out," he said.
"School's help us and we like to do the same for them and give back. It's all about individual and community development.
"Education is so important and it's also important to give kids the opportunity to play sport, particularly team sport.
"They learn a lot of life skills to utilise throughout life and one of the best ways to do that is through football."
Green said from a club perspective engaging with boys and girls from a young age and handing them a free football was thoroughly important from a participation perspective.
"We can't have a club if we don't have active participants and that starts right at the lowest level, at grassroots level," he said.
"Hopefully this is successful and we can bring more kids into the game and the football club community."
Sports reporter with The Standard
