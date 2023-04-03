The Standard
Cobden Football Netball Club, AFL Victoria hand free footballs to primary school to promote participation

By Nick Creely
Updated April 3 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:30pm
Six-year-old Sianna Duynhoven with Chris Walsh, Jason Muldoon, James Green and Wayne Robertson at Cobden Primary School on Friday. Picture by Sean McKenna.
Education is so important and it's also important to give kids the opportunity to play sport.

- James Green

Cobden Football Netball Club president James Green says the opportunity to engage with the local school community is vital to the future of the game in the region and for the club's participation numbers.

