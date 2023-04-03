The Standard
Work set to start on $4m Heatherlie Home project for Warrnambool pensioners

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated April 3 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 1:25pm
Heatherlie Homes will build 13 new units which are aimed at older residents next to TOAD Hall off Manifold Street in Warrnambool. Construction is expected to start mid-year.
Work is progressing on the $4 million Heatherlie Homes project with construction on the Warrnambool project expected to start mid year.

