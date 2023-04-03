Work is progressing on the $4 million Heatherlie Homes project with construction on the Warrnambool project expected to start mid year.
Convenor of the Heatherlie Homes development committee Vern Robson said everything was going according to plan after the planning permit was formally approved by the Victorian Civil Administrative Tribunal.
"The architect and the specialist consulting engineers are in the course of finalising the plans and specifications by the end of May, and tenders will then be invited from local building contractors early in June," Mr Robson said.
The construction of the project is expected to take about 12 months to complete.
The project includes 13 new units on the former St John's bowling club site off Princess Street which are aimed at older residents.
The units include nine single-bedroom and four two-bedroom units.
The development are also single-storey to cater for the residents, many of which use motorised scooters.
Mr Robson said more people had registered their interest in becoming a resident of one of the new units during the time the planning permit was delayed due to the VCAT proceedings.
The development was originally meant to be completed late last year, but concerns over the use of the public road ended up in VCAT with the matter finally being resolved in October last year.
"Heatherlie Council remains optimistic that a competitive tender will soon be received to enable construction to commence, hopefully in July 2023," Mr Robson said.
"Occupancy of the new units should be possible by August/September 2024 depending of course on weather conditions and the availability of building materials to the successful tenderer."
The original budget for the project was about $4 million but there were fears the delay could increase costs by as much as $1 million.
It's the sixth development Heatherlie Homes has undertaken since its first development on Koroit Street was officially opened in 1979.
Heatherlie Homes also has plans to turn land in Merri Street opposite the railway station into a potential multi-unit development for even more accommodation.
Heatherlie provides independent living accommodation to pensioners and, under the arrangements, they allow residents to stay there for the rest of their lives or until the need to go into higher care.
A unique project, it began when land near the Uniting Church in Koroit street was turned into charitable accommodation. It now has about 100 units.
