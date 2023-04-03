Warrnambool teenager Mia Cook has represented her region and club with pride at the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships, clinching two bronze medals at the highly-regarded carnival recently.
The Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club young gun, racing as part of the team for Mordialloc Life Saving Club, won bronze in the under 17 women's board race and under 17 women's relay alongside Jemma and Paige Holt. The trio also qualified for the under 17 women's ski relay final and finished ninth in the quality field of athletes from across the nation.
The 'Aussies' were held in Perth, Western Australia from Saturday, March 25 to Sunday, April 2 with hundreds of life saving clubs, including Warrnambool, taking part.
"I'm very happy with my results here in Perth," Cook said.
"I am a proud member of Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club and thank all my coaches Jackson Fary, Steve Kerr, Jayson Lamb and Toby Pettigrew for their time and efforts in helping me train and the club for their support this season.
"I am especially grateful for Mordialloc LSC and the Holt family for their support and allowing me to join their team and race in their colours."
Life Saving Victoria (LSV) board director aquatic sport Aaron Green said to come away with two bronze medals at the nationals was a strong indication of the youngster's talent.
"For Mia to be mixing it with the very best in Australia is testament to her talent and dedication to her sport," he said. "The quality of competition is incredibly high, making an Australian final is a phenomenal achievement in itself, so for Mia to bring home two medals and make another final is reflective of her hard work and training."
