Hamilton Kangaroos women's premiership coach Pat Sherlock believes two close season-opening Western Victoria Female Football League games would provide further motivation for his team to push for improvement.
The Kangaroos lost its round one clash to Horsham by eight points on Friday night, in what was a re-match of last year's grand final, while South Warrnambool won its clash against Tyrendarra by nine points.
"It helps motivate people to get to training and improve... that if we don't do the right things that we'll fall back into the pack and not achieve what we're trying to achieve," Sherlock said.
The Roos, who took 15 players into its clash, were left ruing a 2.7 scoreline in windy conditions, including five minor scores in the first quarter.
Elise Thurman, a Big V basketballer with Warrnambool Mermaids, impressed in her first game for the club, after previously playing in the Victorian Amateur Football Association for St Kevin's.
"She definitely knew her way around the ball and how to play," Sherlock said. "She's come up her for work. She'll be very handy just to educate the other girls and a few new ideas of what they do down in the city."
The Kangaroos will have several players return for round two on April 16, after they lined up for Casterton Sandford in a losing Limestome Coast league elimination final on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Warrnambool started its season with a 87-point win on the road against Stawell, with Sophie Wrigley and Steph Townsend combining for seven goals.
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.