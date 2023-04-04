A brand-new fishing competition is set to combat the rising number of European carp in south-west waterways.
Koroit Angling Club president Phil McCosh said he first had the idea for the competition, which will run from Friday afternoon May 19 until midday Sunday, May 21, after learning after Christmas that European carp had made their way into local waterways after last year's floods.
He said they had initially come as far as Tooram Stones behind Allansford, with carp now reported as far down as Deakin University.
"They weren't here before," McCosh told The Standard. "I made a phone call to Fisheries and at that point they hadn't heard of it but it's just snowballed.
"People are reporting seeing them in Allansford, Darlington, Ellerslie, wherever the creek runs through where the Hopkins is.
"Once they get into one, there is a chance they can spread to other waterways."
Carp are declared a noxious species in Victoria, invading the territory of the native species and reducing water quality.
McCosh said the competition had several objectives, with its main aim to educate the public on the carps' presence in the south-west.
"We've got some pristine rivers there with some really good fishery," he said.
"With the carp coming into the area, we need to do something about it. We thought, why wait five years, let's make it known now.
"We can't get rid of them but we can make people aware they are there.. we thought what better way to do it than having a fishing competition.
"We can get some out of the water, (and) hopefully use some for research purposes or a cray fisherman will utilise some as bait."
There are several various outlets for the disposal of carp, including using them as fertiliser.
The competition, which will encompass the Hopkins River and Mount Emu Creek, is open to all members of the general public, with incentives in the form of more than $4000 in cash and prizes.
The major prize is $1000 cash for the biggest carp and biggest bag, with other prizes $500.
"We've got a good range of prizes to distribute... over various sections," McCosh said. "We've had a great response from businesses to support the event."
McCosh encouraged land owners who had property fronting the Hopkins River or Mount Emu Creek to allow access to anglers to fish throughout the competition.
The weigh-in and presentation venue will be the Warrnambool Angling Club at Otway Road.
Weigh-in is prior to 11.59am on Sunday, May 21, with presentations to follow from 12.45pm.
All carp must be presented whole and intact to be eligible.
Online entries, which cost $25 for adults and $10 for juniors under 16, will commence 11.59pm Friday, April 7 before closing 11.59pm Saturday, May 20.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
