Cobden Golf Club's Debbie Rix wins Victoria autumn playing tournament

Updated April 6 2023 - 12:39pm, first published April 5 2023 - 3:00pm
Cobden Golf Club's Debbie Rix in action during the two-day Victorian autumn tournament. Picture by Golf Australia
Cobden's Debbie Rix has triumphed at this year's Golf Victoria women's autumn tournament held in Warrnambool and Port Fairy.

