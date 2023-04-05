Cobden's Debbie Rix has triumphed at this year's Golf Victoria women's autumn tournament held in Warrnambool and Port Fairy.
More than 180 golfers hit Warrnambool and Port Fairy's golf courses on Monday and Tuesday, playing 36-hole stroke across the two days in a bid to win the Ruby McKenzie Trophy.
Rix, who recently won her third straight Warrnambool Golf Club women's A grade championship, finished with an overall gross score of 154, three shots better than runner-up Rebecca Thomas of Yarra Yarra Golf Club.
Spring Valley Golf Club's Susan Semmens finished third with a score of 163 while Warrnambool's Alison Sinclair was equal fourth with 165.
Rix, who had previously won the event in 2016, enjoyed the best round at Warrnambool for a score of 76, and while Thomas came at her in the final day at Port Fairy with a score of 74, it wasn't enough to hit the lead, with Rix sealing the win with a final round of 78.
