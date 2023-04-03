Portland's Anderson Point steps will be demolished in May, with plans for an alternate route to take its place.
The current steps have been closed for months due to safety concerns surrounding the unstable cliffside.
Conducted by the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA), the Portland Cliffs Adaptation Plan is now in its final development stages.
A DEECA spokesperson said there was no safe method to maintain the current steps.
"The stair footings are highly eroded and undermined, posing a significant risk to public safety," they said.
"As a result, the Anderson Point stairs have been closed and will require removal."
Having started consultations in May 2022, DEECA is now running a community survey until Saturday to determine what actions should be taken.
The options include walking trails from Nun's beach to north of the Portland helipad or from Anderson Point to the old cemetery.
A third option simply repositions the steps to a point further down the beach.
DEECA's final report will be released by the end of this month.
The plan will be implemented between May and June this year.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard.
