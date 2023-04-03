The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Old Anderson Point steps will be removed due to unstable Portland cliffs

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated April 3 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Anderson Point steps were determined to be a risk to public safety due to 'highly eroded' stair footings. Pictures supplied
The Anderson Point steps were determined to be a risk to public safety due to 'highly eroded' stair footings. Pictures supplied
The proposed new location for the steps in red has proved popular with residents.
The proposed new location for the steps in red has proved popular with residents.

Portland's Anderson Point steps will be demolished in May, with plans for an alternate route to take its place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.