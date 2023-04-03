The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

South Warrnambool's Jane McMeel makes round two VFL Women's debut for Geelong

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated April 3 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool's Jane McMeel celebrated a win in her VFL Women's debut on Sunday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
South Warrnambool's Jane McMeel celebrated a win in her VFL Women's debut on Sunday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

South Warrnambool's Jane McMeel is hoping to build on a solid performance in her VFL Women's debut as she aims to cement her spot in Geelong's line-up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.