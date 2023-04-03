South Warrnambool's Jane McMeel is hoping to build on a solid performance in her VFL Women's debut as she aims to cement her spot in Geelong's line-up.
McMeel, the reigning Western Victoria Female Football League best and fairest winner, was called up for her VFLW debut in round two on Saturday, with the Cats going on to seal a thrilling one-point victory over Carlton at Ikon Park.
"It was obviously a massive step up to what I'm used to," McMeel said. "But I sort of went in with confidence, I've had such a long pre-season with the Geelong girls. They put the pressure on there, so I suppose from there it wasn't too much of step up.
"It was just a really enjoyable experience."
McMeel was named on the wing, and had nine disposals, three marks and a tackle in her first appearance in the hoops. Admitting to some first-quarter jitters, McMeel felt she was able to work her way into the game after quarter time.
"Geelong have a very set structure so it's just a matter of playing our role and doing our bit for the team," she said. "They talked to me at quarter time and I think they were pretty happy with me in the last three quarters."
McMeel, a school teacher, said it was a great feeling to learn she'd make her debut during last Thursday's training.
"Flynny (Elise Coventry) the coach pulled me aside and said 'would you like to play?' and I jumped at the opportunity," she said. "All the girls have been super supportive, they were super pumped for me."
The win was the first of the season for the Cats, with eight of their round one and two debutantes, including McMeel, pulled into the middle of the team song.
McMeel said she hoped to cement her spot in the side and was confident Roosters' teammate Alyssa Johnstone would join her in making a VFL Women's debut for the Cats in the coming rounds.
Geelong play Darebin Falcons at Deakin University on Easter Saturday.
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.