Warrnambool recruit Rhys Jansen van Beek will be in the mix to make his senior club debut in round two, says coach Dan O'Keefe.
The Blues host Port Fairy at Reid Oval after the Easter break on April 15, with Jansen van Beek, who crossed from Colac and District league club Simpson in the off-season, likely to bolster their ruck stocks.
"Rhys is available for next round and most likely he comes in and supports our ruck duties," O'Keefe said after his team's 133-point win against Portland on Saturday. "Dan Weymouth and Amon Radley, they were both superb on the day as our duo ruck combination.
"We just need to work out how we make it all happen."
O'Keefe said selection would be challenging for the round two contest, after five recruits debuted in round one and the club enjoyed comprehensive wins in both its seniors and reserves games.
"We do have a few more players who are available for the next game," he said. "And off the back of a really strong performance where no-one really had a bad game and we had some really good players stand out in the reserves game as well.
"There is certainly some selection headaches but I think that creates some really positive competition for our football club."
O'Keefe also praised his club's supporters for getting across to Portland's Hanlon Park on Saturday.
The Warrnambool-Port Fairy round two clash will see a homecoming off sort for the Seagulls' first-year coach and player duo Dustin McCorkell and Jason Rowan.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
