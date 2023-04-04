PATRONAGE on Warrnambool's V/Line service has increased after cheaper fares were implemented last week.
The state government capped V/Line fares at the metropolitan prices from March 31, with a one-way ticket costing less than $10.
A V/Line spokesman said there was a 10 per cent increase in ticket sales across the network on Friday, when the cheaper prices started, compared to the previous week.
"Warrnambool line passengers travelled to a range of destinations across the network including to stations in Melbourne and Geelong," he said.
"The most popular services have included the early morning services to Melbourne on Friday and Saturday and the lunchtime and evening services from Melbourne on Friday."
Looking ahead to Easter, the spokesman said there was still availability for all Warrnambool line services.
"The most bookings are for the Good Friday lunchtime service from Melbourne and the 11.44am service from Warrnambool on Friday and Monday," he said.
"The Easter holiday period is always a popular time and we encourage passengers to plan ahead by making a reservation to secure a seat."
While the cheaper fares were proving popular, Great Ocean Road Regional Tourism general manager Liz Price said the train could be an alternative for visitors travelling to events in the region.
"The fare change may stimulate some new visitation to Warrnambool and the Great Ocean Road however 96 per cent of visitors arrive to the Great Ocean Road region by car," she said.
Ms Price said the announcement of cheaper fares was positive news.
"Especially for regular commuters, however more frequent and reliable services and connections is needed to maximise the return on having cheaper fares," she said.
Ms Price said while GORRT was finalising it's off-peak tourism campaign, the visitors to the vast majority of the region required their own transport.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
