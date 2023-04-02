The Standard
Push on to get 'van lifers' jobs to help struggling businesses

Updated April 3 2023 - 10:44am, first published 9:14am
The next phase of Moyne Shire Council's worker attraction program, Make it Work, has launched - targeting the nomadic, "van life" workforce.

