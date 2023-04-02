Push on to get 'van lifers' jobs to help struggling businesses

The next phase of Moyne Shire Council's worker attraction program, Make it Work, has launched - targeting the nomadic, "van life" workforce.
The program aims to help struggling businesses within the shire to find more staff.
Council has partnered with Commerce Moyne to offer competitive rates at its six caravan parks to give people a place to park their home on wheels, while working at a local business and experience everything that is great about living in our communities.
Deputy mayor and chair of the council's economic development committee Daniel Meade said local businesses were invited to an online information session on Tuesday, April 4 to find out how they could be involved.
"It will be a quick half hour session where we will run through how it works and how businesses can register to be involved," he said.
"Commerce Moyne has launched a connection service where local businesses can register and then be connected with suitable jobseekers.
"We know workforce and housing shortages are creating issues for our local businesses right across Moyne.
"We also know the van life movement and nomadic lifestyle is incredibly popular post pandemic.
"This is the next phase of our popular summer Work and Play program which was aimed at Port Fairy tourism and hospitality businesses, but we have opened this up to any business across the great shire of Moyne."
Cr Meade said a soft launch of the program occurred over the March long weekend and 25 job seekers had registered their interest in three weeks.
"It shows there's an appetite for it and now we need to connect those people with a business," he said.
"We are really excited by the potential of this program, and I would encourage local businesses to attend the online session."
It will be held between 4.30pm and 5pm.
Businesses can email ecodev@moyne.vic.gov.au to register for the session or visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/CommerceMoyneMakeitWork to register their interest.
