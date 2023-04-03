YOUNG jockey Teo Nugent is using the old motto 'slow and steady wins the race' after fracturing his C1 vertebrae in a race fall at Moonee Valley on March 18.
Nugent, 24, fell from Florescent Star after the galloper clipped heels with eventual runner-up In The Boat and came down on the home turn in the Abell Stakes. The former Warrnambool Brauer College student also sustained a heavy concussion.
"I can't remember a thing about the fall," Nugent said. "I'm really lucky as my injuries could have been a lot worse. I'll have my neck in a brace for about eight weeks so I've got six weeks left. I'm taking things very quietly.
"I had bad headaches for about eight days after the fall but they have eased up now. The doctors have told me to take things easy and that's what I'm doing. It's going to take a fair while to get my body right again. They say one of the best things I can do is rest and I'm doing plenty of that because I can't do many other things with the neck brace on."
The popular hoop said he's been overwhelmed with the support he's received since the horrific fall.
"It's incredible how many people have sent messages of support," he said. "I just want to say thanks to everyone who's offered their support in any way."
Nugent, who has ridden 342 winners in his career including one Group One on Portland Sky in the 2021 Oakleigh Plate, also rode High Emocean into third place in the 2022 Melbourne Cup.
VETERAN Crossley trainer Quinton Scott has no big plans for Bull Dust after the six-year-old won a restricted race over 1200 metres at Ararat on Saturday.
Bull Dust, under the urgings of heavy-weight Aaron Lynch, hung on to defeat Stirrup by a short neck with Alassak back in third place.
"Bull Dust deserved the win," Scott said. "It was a good ride by Aaron but I've also got to give a lot of credit to Melissa Julius. She's done a lot of trackwork on Bull Dust. We'll just try and find suitable races for him in similar company next time but we may try and see if he can run out 1400 metres."
Saturday's win was Bull Dust's third from 25 starts.
JUMPS jockeys Daniel Small and Nathan Newton were both suspended for riding indiscretions at Hamilton on Sunday.
Small pleaded guilty to using his whip on Xalamber 11 times prior to the 100-metre mark which is six more than permitted. Small will miss four high-weight-jumps races. His suspension commenced midnight April 2. He was also fined $200 for the infringement.
Newton pleaded guilty to a careless riding charge following his ride on Yazh. His suspension begins at midnight on April 11 and ends after the fourth jumps at Pakenham on April 16. Stewards deemed the incident to be in the mid-range.
GROUP One winner Inspirational Girl is the latest star supplementary entry confirmed for next month's Inglis Chairman's Sale.
One of the best fillies to have come out of Western Australia in the past decade, Inspirational Girl won 10 of her 22 starts for more than $1.5 million in earnings. She has a Timeform rating of 115, equal to the likes of other top-class fillies and mares including Icebath, Con Te Partiro and Nimalee and higher than Amelia's Jewel, Madam Rouge, Bella Vella, Oohood, Prompt Response and Levante.
Throughout her stellar career Inspirational Girl has defeated the likes of G1 winners Zaaki, Mr Brightside, Duais, Profondo, Converge, Private Eye, Sierra Sue, Tofane, Icebath, Behemoth, Colette, Gailo Chop, Streets of Avalon, Callsign Mav and Lunar Fox.
Bred by Jamieson Park, Inspirational Girl joins a myriad of high-class fillies or mares off the track that will be offered at the Chairman's Sale including the likes of Montefilia, Icebath, Nimalee, Graceful Girl, Swats That, Electric Girl, Elizabeel, Elusive Express, Pantonario, Jal Lei, Mileva, Get In The Spirit, La Rocque, Joviality, Easifar, Nicci's Fling, Splendiferous, Tralee Rose, Amasenus and How's The Serenity as well as fellow supplementary entry Scorched Earth.
Supplementary entries for the Chairman's Sale will remain open until 5pm April 21. The auction will begin at 4.30pm on Thursday, May 4.
WARRNAMBOOL trainer Daniel Bowman handed out a bit of friendly advice following the unplaced run of Is It Me in the $200,000 Bendigo Guineas at Bendigo on Saturday.
Is It Me, who was well supported with bookmakers, ran last in the 12-horse field. The lightly raced three-year-old started from barrier 10.
"I'm prepared to put a line through the run," Bowman said. "There was a track bias. Horses had to draw inside six to win. Is It Me was caught out wide. He's a better horse than that which is showed by his form. It was an ugly watch to see his race. I'm not sure where he'll have his next start. We'll keep a close eye on him over the next few days before finalising other plans for him."
From his other three starts Is It Me won races at Penshurst and Morphettville before running an unlucky second at Flemington.
