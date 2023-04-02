A spirited loss to Merrivale on Saturday shows there's light at the end of the tunnel for Kolora-Noorat after going winless in 2022.
The new-look Power side lost the opening round Warrnambool and District league clash 65 to 43 against the Tigers but showed promise against one of the competition's heavyweights.
New playing-coach Laura Bourke said there were "a lot of positives to come out of the game".
"(There's) obviously lots to work on but that's expected after round one," she said.
"We haven't all played together for a long time. A lot to work on but still really positive, I'm really happy with how we went so it was good."
At half-time the Power were right in the match, only trailing by five goals.
"To be five behind at half-time (was great)," Bourke said.
"I think we came out really keen and really excited but they're a quality team who are very fast so they just were too good in that second half."
Bourke was pleased with her side's defence.
"Our defence, we made it really hard for them," she said.
"They're usually quite a quick side so I think it was really positive how one-on-one pressure with them was really good."
Molly Bourke was a standout for the Power while sharp-shooter Paiyton Noonan impressed for the Tigers with 41 goals.
Tigers playing-coach Elisha Sobey, though happy with the win, was full of praise for her opponents.
"They're really, really good," she said. "It's so good to see. Definitely don't write them off for the season, they're very strong.
"I do wish them all the best for the season, I think they deserve a really good crack."
Sobey was delighted to see her side rally in the third quarter, a term that has caused her headaches in the past.
"The third quarter was probably our best so looking at it like that I think that puts us in good stead for the season having a good third quarter," she said.
In the blockbuster clash between reigning premiers Nirranda and Panmure, it was the former who proved too good.
After scores were level at 11-all at quarter-time, the Blues ran away to win 52-33.
Star Blues attacker Steph Townsend was a force in the front-third, scoring 25 goals in a complete performance.
Lisa Pender impressed for the Bulldogs who will learn a lot from the loss.
Russells Creek sealed a narrow, confidence-boosting win over 2022 finalists South Rovers at Walter Oval.
The Creekers triumphed 48-47 and were best served by Zoe Murrells, who shot 29 goals.
Timboon Demons prevailed in a similarly tight contest against Dennington.
The Demons, who made last year's semi-finals, won 49-47 but were pushed by the Dogs, thanks to 25 goals from boom recruit Lena Wright.
In the remaining fixture it was Allansford who dismantled Old Collegians to the tune of 27 goals. Rebecca Hunt and Maddison Drake (37 goals) starred for the victors while Olivia Lenehan was the Warriors' best player.
