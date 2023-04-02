A South Warrnambool AFL draft prospect is nearing a return to his best, starring in a win with the Greater Western Victoria Rebels on Saturday.
George Stevens, playing just his second game of competitive football in over a year due to an ACL injury, was one of the Rebels' standouts in their 9.12 (66) to 9.8 (62) Coates Talent League triumph against the Sydney Swans.
The big-bodied midfielder collected 32 touches in the come-from-behind win, much to the delight of Rebels coach David Loader.
"That's the best I've seen George play," he said. "I thought it was really good. We had a great chat after round one and George said 'I didn't feel like I played great' and I said 'mate it's your first game in 15 months, don't expect just to be best on ground'.
"He really put himself into the game and he really adjusted on a few things that he probably just needed to build on from the week before and was super influential. He had a great game."
Loader praised the impact of South Warrnambool's Luamon Lual (19 disposals), who was named in the best players alongside Koroit's Mitchell Lloyd (nine goals, one disposal).
Koroit's Connor Byrne also chipped in with two majors of his own.
"Connor had an indifferent day, he was probably a little bit quiet for most of the day and then hit the scoreboard late which was great," Loader said.
"Again it's terrific to see those young guys that don't have things go their way for a large portion of the game, to be able to just work their way into it get a result eventually."
The Rebels mentor said he was impressed by his sides resilience after trailing by five goals during the last quarter and four goals with around seven minutes to go.
"To get over the line was pretty good," he said. "It was a good effort and showed a fair bit of character the boys did to hang on and obviously score late but to hang on, keep pushing and pressing at the opposition."
Meanwhile, in the girl's competition the Rebels secured a comprehensive 9.6 (60) to 1.4 (10) win over the Gippsland Power on Sunday.
Penshurst's Jess Rentsch snagged a goal and was one of the Rebels' best players.
The Rebels' boy's (2-0) and girl's (2-1) outfits both sit second on the ladder and face the Geelong Falcons away on Thursday.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
