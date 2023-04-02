Promising Warrnambool-trained filly Queen Air may be heading to the spelling paddock following an unplaced run in the $200,000 St Leger Trial (2200 metres) at Bendigo on Saturday.
Queen Air with Jarrod Fry in the saddle was the short-priced favourite for the listed race but finished more then eleven-lengths behind the eventual winner Promises Kept.
Trainer Lindsey Smith said the run by Queen Air was disappointing for her connections.
"We were pretty disappointed with her effort," Smith told The Standard. "We could make an excuse by saying Queen Air had to carry six kilograms more than her rivals but I will not be doing that.
"Queen Air is still young. She shows a lot of ability. She's only a three-year-old and is still learning about racing."
Stewards questioned Fry after the race and he reported Queen Air travelled well throughout the event, however when shifting out to improve her position passing the 600-metre mark, she failed to respond to his riding and he could not offer an explanation for her performance.
A post-race veterinarian examination revealed no abnormalities.
A start in the $500,000 Australasian Oaks at Morphettville on April 29 had been on the cards for Queen Air but the astute trainer poured cold water on a run in the Group One race.
"We'll monitor Queen Air over the next few days," he said. "We'll just see how she pulls up but I think she could have a short spell and be set for races during Melbourne's spring carnival."
Queen Air has won two of her eight starts.
Sacred Palace, a stablemate of Queen Air ran second in a $130,000 restricted race over 1100 metres.
Smith said he was happy with the run of Sacred Palace.
