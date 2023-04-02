The Standard
Lindsey Smith-trained Queen Air may be spelled after disappointing run at Bendigo

By Tim Auld
Updated April 2 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 1:00pm
Stablehand Nyle Gurry with the Lindsey Smith-trained Queen Air. Picture by Sean McKenna
Stablehand Nyle Gurry with the Lindsey Smith-trained Queen Air. Picture by Sean McKenna

Promising Warrnambool-trained filly Queen Air may be heading to the spelling paddock following an unplaced run in the $200,000 St Leger Trial (2200 metres) at Bendigo on Saturday.

