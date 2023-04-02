Dennington coach Leigh Anderson says it felt like the club's long pre-season paid off in its opening round victory over Timboon Demons.
The Dogs, playing at home, prevailed 9.15 (69) 7.6 (48) in a hard-fought contest.
Anderson, in his first outing as Dogs coach, said he was glad to take the four points after a "pretty tough day in the office".
He said he was impressed with his side's "work ethic" but execution let them down at stages.
"That's something that we'll have to work on," he said. "As far as overall effort really pleasing the way they went about it. Skill execution just let us down with turnovers."
Anderson lauded the work of defender Joe Dwyer whose performance he described as "rock solid".
"He hadn't played footy for a few years and he just slotted into our back-line beautifully," he said.
Jeremy Turner also played well for the Dogs while Tadgh Dwyer was named the Demons' best. Dennington's George Serra sustained a slight hamstring strain which Anderson said he would have scans for on Sunday.
The Dogs mentor believes the two-week break (Easter) will be beneficial for his players after players from both sides suffered cramping.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.