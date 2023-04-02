Panmure coach Chris Bant was thrilled to get a win over reigning premiers Nirranda however says the Blues are "still the team to beat".
The Bulldogs, playing their first match since last year's grand final loss to the Blues, triumphed 11.7 (73) to 6.13 (49) in the round one Warrnambool and District league clash.
"It was good to get the four points and bank a win early," Bant said. "They obviously had some really quality players out and I think they're still the team to beat, there's no doubt about that."
The Bulldogs had players out themselves and are hopeful that captain Jacob Moloney will return from an ankle injury for their next game but "wont rush it" according to Bant.
Bant hailed his side's pressure and intensity in the win, adding that the contest was a "scrappy" affair because of both teams' pressure around the ball.
He praised ruck recruit Rylan Rattley for a "lion-hearted" standout performance on debut.
