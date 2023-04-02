Allansford coach Tim Nowell says his side will look to be more consistent in its quick ball movement which was on show in its opening round Warrnambool and District league win over Old Collegians.
The somewhat inaccurate Cats prevailed 15.20 (110) to 9.5 (59) at Allansford Recreation Reserve, with key forward Robert Hare snagging seven goals for the victors.
Nowell, who was pleased with the first-up win, said he was most impressed when his side played the clean, fast style of football they had practised during pre-season.
He added that the Cats would work on eliminating the "lapses" that led to slow forward-50 entries.
"I think Harey (Robert Hare) kicked seven goals 14 or something," he said. "We forced him wide to the boundaries because we were too slow with our ball movement. When we actually went fast and actually played the way that we should be playing, we actually squared the ball back up and he was having shots from goal in front.
"When we played the style of football that we've been training, we were dangerous but having those lapses every quarter, we need to work on..."
Nowell said recruits Brad Williams and Brad Williams were both "sensational".
