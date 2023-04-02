The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Allansford show encouraging signs in WDFNL round one win over Old Collegians

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated April 2 2023 - 1:49pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robbie Hare kicked seven goals for Allansford in its round one win. Picture by Anthony Brady
Robbie Hare kicked seven goals for Allansford in its round one win. Picture by Anthony Brady

Allansford coach Tim Nowell says his side will look to be more consistent in its quick ball movement which was on show in its opening round Warrnambool and District league win over Old Collegians.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.