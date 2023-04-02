Hamilton co-coaches Emma and Kellie Somerville were proud of their squad's resiliency to fight back and eventually overcome last year's finalists North Warrnambool Eagles in the opening round of the 2023 Hampden league season.
The Kangaroos edged out the Eagles, 41-46, in enemy territory on Saturday, with the Somerville sisters pleased to start the year on a winning note.
"Definitely a better start than last season," Kellie said. ""What we were really hoping for was coming away with a clean game, we both weren't really attached to a win."
The Kangaroos, who missed finals in 2022, shook off a slow start, down 14-7 in the first quarter, to pull the margin back within two goals by half time.
"Really, really proud of the team, they were definitely really composed and showed a lot of resilience," Kellie said.
Emma said each of their players lifted in their roles after quarter time, with Leesa Iredell and Clare Crawford in the best, as the Kangaroos grasped a lead by the final break.
Crawford combined with Danielle Vankalken, who played at Dartmoor last season, in goals, with both sharing the shooting load, while on the defensive end Madsie Phillips, who steps up from 17 and unders, pressured the Eagles into some key turnovers.
Kellie said the Kangaroos had plenty to work on in the lead up to hosting reigning grand finalists Cobden in two weeks. Emma added the group was hungry for more improvement as the season progresses.
"We know we're not where we need to be just yet, there is a lot we need to work on," she said.
MEANWHILE, Warrnambool co-coach Raewyn Poumako said the chance to test several combinations on court in a three-goal win over Portland was the biggest positive out of the game.
The Blues held off the fast-finishing Tigers to secure the 46-43 victory, in honour of midcourter Sarah Smith's 100th open appearance and Laura Peake's first game after signing on as co-coach.
Poumako said the game offered her and Peake a glimpse at multiple combinations.
"We did lots of changes, still looking at what's going to be combinations we'll run with, what works and what doesn't," she said.
The Blues had four different goal scorers, with new recruits Isabella Baker and Meg Carlin each earning time in the goal third.
"They've already brought lots to the club," Poumako said of the former Saints duo. "They're doing really well."
The coach said her side's height would provide flexibility when it comes to player match-ups this season.
"If we need to be really tall defensively we can, if we need to be really tall in the goals we can," she said. "If we need pace in a certain spot, we can do that flexibility as well."
The Blues were without Sarah Cowling, who is expected to return in two weeks against Port Fairy.
Terang Mortlake got Sharni Moloney her first win as coach on Saturday, defeating a youthful Camperdown side, 68-30.
