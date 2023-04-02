The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Hamilton Kangaroos, Warrnambool netballers start 2023 Hampden league season with close wins

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated April 2 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamilton Kangaroos' Clare Crawford leaps to secure the pass against North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady
Hamilton Kangaroos' Clare Crawford leaps to secure the pass against North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday. Picture by Anthony Brady

Hamilton co-coaches Emma and Kellie Somerville were proud of their squad's resiliency to fight back and eventually overcome last year's finalists North Warrnambool Eagles in the opening round of the 2023 Hampden league season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.