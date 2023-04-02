The Standard
South Warrnambool defeat Port Fairy by 53 points in round one of Hampden league

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated April 2 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:00pm
Port Fairy coach Dustin McCorkell was pleased with his players' intensity in their first round match up against South Warrnambool. Picture by Anthony Brady
Port Fairy coach Dustin McCorkell was pleased with his players' intensity in their first round match up against South Warrnambool. Picture by Anthony Brady

Port Fairy coach Dustin McCorkell says his team will go into every round with the aim to win, but remain content with seeing the positives to come out of their contests this season.

