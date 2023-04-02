Port Fairy coach Dustin McCorkell says his team will go into every round with the aim to win, but remain content with seeing the positives to come out of their contests this season.
The Seagulls fell short in their opening round clash against premiership contenders South Warrnambool on Saturday, with the final score 7.7 (49) to 15.12 (102) at Gardens Oval.
"I said to the boys after the game I was disappointed to lose, I believe we can go out there and try and win every game but certainly not disheartened with the way we're headed," McCorkell said.
"I think it was a really good first-up game against a team that's obviously tipped to be the flag favourites."
It was a stark improvement from the Seagulls' 2022 opening round loss to a flag fancy in North Warrnambool Eagles, which surpassed 200 points.
McCorkell believed his new-look group matched the Roosters for large periods of the game.
"Certainly at the contest and the intensity we matched them," he said. "I think they just outclassed us a little bit but that will come with our group.
"Our fitness was really good and we outscored South in the last quarter which was really pleasing."
Eight players made their first appearance for the Seagulls, which included a senior debutante for teenager Mitchell Ryan against his former junior club.
Andy McMeel and James Duncan were both late outs after failing to pass fitness tests but will be in contention for round two.
South Warrnambool midfielder Josh Saunders and defensive recruit Jeremy Mugavin were among their side's best, while key forward Sam Kelly finished with four goals. Recruit Dan Nicholson also managed two goals, while Flynn Wilkinson kicked a major on senior debut for the Roosters.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
