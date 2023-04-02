The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

North Warrnambool Eagles run away with round one Hampden league contest against Hamilton Kangaroos

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated April 2 2023 - 7:59pm, first published 4:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Warrnambool Eagles recruit Nick Rodda contests the mark with Hamilton's Jack Hickey. Picture by Anthony Brady
North Warrnambool Eagles recruit Nick Rodda contests the mark with Hamilton's Jack Hickey. Picture by Anthony Brady

North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie was pleased by the team roles his first-gamers played to overcome a strong first-half Hamilton side on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.