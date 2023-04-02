North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie was pleased by the team roles his first-gamers played to overcome a strong first-half Hamilton side on Saturday.
The Eagles enjoyed a 70-point second half turnaround against the Kangaroos, with their final winning margin 44 points at Bushfield Recreation Reserve.
With a wind favouring the northern end of the ground, the Eagles started well in the opening game of the season to hold a 14-point lead at quarter time.
But the Kangaroos responded in the second, kicking seven goals to two to get in front by 16 at half time.
Eagles coach Adam Dowie was pleased with his group's response after its lacklustre second quarter.
We came in at half time with a bit of urgency in the rooms.- Adam Dowie
"Even in the first quarter (Hamilton's) talls, when they were able to kick down the line... Darcy Russell, he looked particularly dangerous in the first and second quarter, that went next level," he said.
"We came in at half time with a bit of urgency in the rooms... but our second half was really strong. We played some good tempo footy and used the ball in repeat stoppages."
The Eagles made readjustments throughout the game, with Tom Batten, and Adam and Lachlan Wines taking on Russell at times, though Dowie said the Roos forward, who kicked five, didn't feature after about the sixth or seventh minute of the third quarter due to cramping.
Batten later swung forward for the Eagles and hit the scoreboard, new recruit Nick Rodda scored multiple goals on debut, while fellow first gamers Luke Kenna, Angus Noske, and Zac and Fletcher Timms all contributed major scores in the win.
"That was really good, the boys got around them and celebrated," Dowie said. "They didn't look out of place."
North Warrnambool play Terang Mortlake in a fortnight, while Hamilton welcomes Cobden to Melville Oval.
