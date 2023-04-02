Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe is hoping to put further emphasis on his midfield group's contest off the back of a dominant first-up win on Saturday.
The Blues got O'Keefe's coaching tenure off to the perfect start, defeating Portland on the road by 113 points. O'Keefe said he was confident his midfield group had the making off a good outfit, with his belief validated on the day.
"I felt we had a really good midfield on paper," he said. "We have five midfielders who have all won a best and fairest over the last decade. In our first real contest, that was one thing that proved to be a reality. They controlled the game in most contests."
Warrnambool's Jye Turland led the way up forward with four goals, while new recruits in Heath Morgan-Morris and Ryan Warfe also hit the scoreboard.
The Tigers were new look after several departures over the off-season. They fielded 12 players not in their week two final side of last September.
