However, the battle over a proposed new 35-metre, $250,000 tower on McKenzies Road in Bushfield will go to the independent authority for a decision. A hearing has been scheduled for April 18, 19 and 20 and will be held online. Plans for a new 4G and 5G tower sparked backlash from Bushfield residents who were unhappy about being sandwiched between two towers, with an Optus/NBN phone tower already located nearby at the town's recreation reserve.