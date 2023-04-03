A Telstra tower in north Warrnambool has been given the all clear but the future of a proposed new one at Bushfield will be fought out at an independent hearing later this month.
An application for a 35-metre mobile phone tower on Wollaston Road was recommended for approval by Warrnambool City Council.
But an appeal was lodged against the decision, and it was set to go to a Victorian Civil Administrative Tribunal hearing in September.
But the appeal was recently withdrawn and a permit issued last week, a city council spokesman confirmed to The Standard.
That $250,000 telecommunications tower would cater for the new 4G and 5G network that is being rolled out across Australia.
A VCAT hearing has been scheduled for April 18, 19 and 20 for a Bushfield phone tower. It will be held online.
However, the battle over a proposed new 35-metre, $250,000 tower on McKenzies Road in Bushfield will go to the independent authority for a decision. A hearing has been scheduled for April 18, 19 and 20 and will be held online. Plans for a new 4G and 5G tower sparked backlash from Bushfield residents who were unhappy about being sandwiched between two towers, with an Optus/NBN phone tower already located nearby at the town's recreation reserve.
It has been a long drawn out saga, with residents against the proposal. In August last year, Warrnambool City councillors unanimously voted to reject the proposal, going against the recommendation from council officers to grant a permit for the phone tower.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
