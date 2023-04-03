The Standard
Bushfield mobile phone tower battle headed for VCAT

April 3 2023
A new $250,000 telecommunications tower would cater for the new 4G and 5G network that is being rolled out across Australia.
A Telstra tower in north Warrnambool has been given the all clear but the future of a proposed new one at Bushfield will be fought out at an independent hearing later this month.

