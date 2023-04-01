It's up to us to end the carnage on our roads

Dear valued subscriber,
It's the news no one wants to read and no journalist wants to report - a car crash that claimed someone's life.
But as another week passes, we have had to bring you the tragic news of yet another fatal on our roads.
A male motorist died in a truck rollover at Garvoc in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
He was the sixth person to lose their life on our region's roads so far this year - three times the number recorded in the same period in 2022.
That's six people who should have returned home to their loved ones, but have instead left a gaping hole in the lives of many.
Earlier this year the region lost five people in just seven weeks, near Hamilton, Tower Hill, Timboon, Coleraine and Mortlake.
Another five people died between June and November last year in four separate collisions at Cobden, Dixie, Berrybank and Dartmoor.
The victims were aged between 16 and 33.
Off the roads, the carnage continues in the justice system.
This week the city's court heard of a fiery crash that killed a 23-year-old man and seriously injured another.
The driver was jailed for more than seven years. A life lost, hers forever changed.
Another motorist faces years in prison after a double fatality on Christmas Eve two years ago claimed the life of a mother and daughter.
It's just not worth it.
Road trauma causes incalculable damage to those impacted. Warrnambool's Glenn 'Gator' Heazlewood can attest to that.
November marks 30 years since a fatal crash at Pertobe Road that left him with a brain injury.
There were six teenagers in the car that day, one died at the scene.
Gator thought it would never happen to him.
He has since called for more education in schools, as well as other high-risk groups like sporting clubs.
His story needs to be told to those who need to hear it most, who think they're immune to road trauma.
And while education is a key part of the equation, we must also take responsibility for our own actions.
Leave the keys at home. Wait the extra half-an-hour for a cab.
Put your phone down. Take that rest.
We aren't invincible.
Don't let the next statistic be you.
As the region's road toll climbs, we need to take responsibility behind the wheel.
In other news this week, the cap on the cost of a daily train ticket came into effect on Friday making "fares fair" for regional residents.
Warrnambool-based upper house member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora said the price drop was welcomed by passengers, some of whom were taken by surprise at how cheap they were.
Recommendations to come out of an investigation into the reappointment of a former Warrnambool City Council director will be tabled at Monday's council meeting - months after it should have been done.
Sparked by four separate complaints over 20 months, the investigation by the Local Government Inspectorate ultimately found former community development director Vikki King did not undertake any unlawful activities.
Moyne Shire councillors have voted unanimously to bring in a code of conduct for the council's wind farm community engagement committees, although one councillor remains sceptical about the change.
Wind energy has long been a contentious issue in Moyne, which hosts a disproportionate share of Australia's wind turbines because of its windy climate and proximity to high-voltage transmission lines.
A Port Fairy teenager is calling for answers and a plan for the town's new skate park after Moyne Shire Council closed the old one more than two years ago due to safety concerns.
Humboldt Serong, 15, said he and other park users wanted to know what was happening with the new park after it was closed in January 2021.
South-west export Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has made a powerful stand against racism and fired in attack to lead the Western Bulldogs to a tense 14-point win over Brisbane.
Ugle-Hagan lifted his jumper and pointed to his skin, recreating Nicky Winmar's iconic gesture, after the first of his five goals in the 10.7 (67) to 7.11 (53) triumph at Marvel Stadium on Thursday.
It started as a hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic but Perry Cho's success in the garden has attracted the attention of TV producers.
He is featured in a three-part series on the Over 50 So What! show which is screened on community television.
It comes as the cost of living starts to bite, the popularity of vegetable gardens is growing among south-west residents.
Allansford's Pearson's Nursery manager Michaella Clements said the rising cost of living was impacting what people were buying.
A momentous occasion more than 20 years in the making was marked at Logans Beach on Tuesday as land rights were handed back to the traditional owners.
The decision made by the Federal Court of Australia formally recognises the Easter Maar peoples' native title rights.
Construction of the new public toilets in McGennan car park is well underway, with concrete footings and structural walls already installed.
As some pool facilities across the state look to lower water temperatures to save on rising energy costs, Warrnambool's investment in cost saving measures has paid off.
Not only are energy costs taking a dive at AquaZone, the council's overall electricity bill will drop by about six per cent.
An unprecedented rise in construction costs has driven the price of the 12 Apostles Trail project to come in at $12.2 million, nearly twice the original estimation.
Almost 500 people have signed a petition in support of a new art gallery to be built on Warrnambool's Cannon Hill.
But thousands more have signed a petition against a new gallery at the picturesque site.
Until next week, take care and stay safe,
Rachael Houlihan, deputy editor.
Deputy editor at The Standard. Former Warrnambool City Council and general news reporter. Send me news tips: rhoulihan@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Deputy editor at The Standard. Former Warrnambool City Council and general news reporter. Send me news tips: rhoulihan@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
