A vastly new-look Kolora-Noorat will take to the A grade netball courts on Saturday with plenty of vigour against the might of premiership hopeful Merrivale in a bid to get its Warrnambool and District league season off to a winning start.
Although winless in season 2022, the Power under mentor Laura Bourke, will roll out a swag of returning players for the opening round clash, with just one returnee from the A grade group last year.
Bourke told The Standard the group was still working on cohesion with an almost entirely different squad but relished the opportunity to take on Elisha Sobey's Tigers, who finished runners-up in 2022.
"We had our first practice match (last Saturday) and that was probably the first time we've all been together with a lot of them coming from Geelong," she said.
"It's been a bit tough getting everyone together but we trained together (on Thursday) and we're really keen to get going.
"It's a tough game for us against Merrivale, we know how good they are. We're a bit nervous but we feel it's a good game to get first up."
The returning gun, who has extensive Hampden league experience, says it is the perfect test to see where the group is at.
"You never really know where you sit and how you're going to go," she said.
"I think playing against Merrivale, who we know are strong, really quick and a good team, it'll be good to see where we're at and what we need to improve on.
"It will give us the best way to learn moving forward. It's been a long time since we all played together so it'll be a great test but great for us.
"It probably helps us set our goals for the year in a way."
She added aside from Isabelle Kenna, who played under 17s and A grade last season, it would be a completely different squad.
"A lot of us played juniors at the club so we're all coming back," she said.
"It's probably been nine or ten years since we all played together so it's a different side for sure but we're excited."
