The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

New-look Kolora-Noorat to take on Merrivale in opening round Warrnambool and District league clash

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated March 31 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Returning Kolora-Noorat playing coach Laura Bourke will roll out a new-look side against Merrivale. Picture by Meg Saultry
Returning Kolora-Noorat playing coach Laura Bourke will roll out a new-look side against Merrivale. Picture by Meg Saultry

A vastly new-look Kolora-Noorat will take to the A grade netball courts on Saturday with plenty of vigour against the might of premiership hopeful Merrivale in a bid to get its Warrnambool and District league season off to a winning start.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.